Naveen Patnaik set to return as Odisha CM for fifth time
Odisha: BJP's Sambit Patra trailing behind by small margin

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP's Puri candidate Sambit Patra is trailing by 11284 votes from Biju Janata Dal candidate Pinaki Misra, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Out of the total 20 Lok Sabha seats in the constituency, the BJD is leading on 12 seats, while the BJP is leading on 8 seats, as per details updated by the ECI at 11.25 pm.

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 00:17 IST

