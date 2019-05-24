Odisha: BJP's Sambit Patra trailing behind by small margin

-
BJP's Puri candidate Sambit Patra is trailing by 11284 votes from Biju Janata Dal candidate Pinaki Misra, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).
Out of the total 20 Lok Sabha seats in the constituency, the BJD is leading on 12 seats, while the BJP is leading on 8 seats, as per details updated by the ECI at 11.25 pm.
The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.
