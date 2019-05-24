LS polls 2019: BJP wins 241 seats, leading on 62

The BJP won 241 seats, while is leading on 62 other seats, as per the latest details of vote counting on the website of (ECI).

The counting of votes polled in the elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

The party has been declared victorious on 39 seats and is leading on 13 seats.In all, the result has been declared for 393 seats so far. The counting for remaining 148 seats is still underway.

All (AITMC) has won 15 seats, while is leading on 7 seats in is leading on 12 seats in Odisha.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in has won 16 seats, while is leading on seven.

Janata Dal-United, an ally of BJP in Bihar, has won 15 seats and leading on one seat. in has won 10 seats and leading on eight.

In Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP has won 4 and is leading on 18 seats. In Telangana, TRS has won eight seats and leading on one seat.

The won four seats and is leading on one seat, as per details updated by the ECI at 11:55 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)