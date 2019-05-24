With Aurangabad win, AIMIM set to expand its footprint in rest of India

All Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, whose party is set to win the first seat outside Hyderabad, is planning to expand his footprint into other states also as opposition parties have "failed" to defeat BJP.

This comes after the latest trend of vote counting has depicted that AIMIM candidate is leading with 389042 votes in Aurangabad in Maharastra.

"Expanding all over is our agenda now. At first, we want to spread to West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi told ANI.

"Opposition parties have failed to defeat BJP. Parties like have promised to the public that they will hinder the juggernaut of BJP. But they have failed to deliver the promise. Now AIMIM will fill that gap and move forward in achieving the target of stopping BJP," he added.

Meanwhile, Owaisi on his home turf-Hyderabad- is leading with 5,17,471. Owaisi is contesting against BJP's Bhagavanth Rao, Congress' and TRS' Pusthe Srikanth from the seat.

is the bastion for AIMIM. However, the party is contesting in other states for a few years. It had contested in and assembly elections. But it did not win outside till date.

The counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is underway across the country, which voted for 542 seats in seven-phases, beginning April 11 and ending on May 19.

