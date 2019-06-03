JUST IN
Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

ANI  |  General News 

As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

The bus was going to Kasinga town in Kalahandi district when the incident happened.

Out of the 20 people, 17 were taken to a nearby hospital, while three others, who received serious injuries, were referred to Bhawanipatna district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 10:32 IST

