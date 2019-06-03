Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

-
ALSO READ
15 injured as over crowded mini bus overturns
Rajasthan: 2 killed, 28 injured as overloaded bus turns turtle near Marwar Junction
Four injured as school bus rams into vehicles in Vijayawada
21 killed in bus accident at mining company in China
Kullu: Bus carrying BJP workers overturns, 7 injured
-
As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.
The bus was going to Kasinga town in Kalahandi district when the incident happened.
Out of the 20 people, 17 were taken to a nearby hospital, while three others, who received serious injuries, were referred to Bhawanipatna district hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU