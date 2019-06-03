Lucknow: Software engineer dies after jumping off from apartment building

-
A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building at Indira Nagar area here.
The incident took place on Sunday evening at Kalyan Apartments, police said.
The deceased person, Ashish Goyal, was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.
According to the CCTV footage, police said that Goyal had entered the building's premises in a car. Four security guards are being questioned in the matter.
"A software engineer, Ashish Goyal, jumped off from the eighth floor of Kalyan Apartments here. We got information about this and rushed to the spot. We took him to a nearby hospital but he died later. The cause of death is being ascertained," Deepak Kumar, circle officer (CO), said.
"According to the CCTV footage, a car was seen entering the premises of the apartments. We are investigating further," he said.
A case has been registered in the matter.
