on Monday said that constituency will send 'Get Well Soon' cards to as she is rattled by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) presence in the state.

Supriyo, who was elected as (MP) from the seat in for a second term, maintained that though Banerjee is an "experienced" but her behaviour is "abnormal and bizarre".

"She is an but her behavior is abnormal and bizarre. She should keep in mind the dignity of the post she holds. She should take a break for a few days. She is rattled by BJP's presence in Bengal," Supriyo said when asked to respond on Banerjee's reaction to ' Ram' slogans.

Supriyo, a Union for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, also said that the TMC chief's behaviour was the reason behind so many memes emerging on

"She is the cause for so many memes on social media, it is not good for anyone. From my constituency Asansol, we will send 'Get Well Soon' cards to Something is definitely not well with Didi, and she needs to answer that."

Banerjee on Sunday criticised the BJP and said that its leaders are using the religious slogan of ' Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner".

Her reaction came after she had on May 30 reprimanded people chanting ' Ram' slogan in North 24 Parganas saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

Later, BJP slammed Banerjee, saying that the has completely lost her mind.

On Saturday, a scuffle broke out between the police and a group of people who were allegedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans outside the residence of TMC and Minister for Fire department, Sujit Bose, in Kanchrapara.

