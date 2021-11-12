Naveen Patnaik dedicates 142 schools in five Odisha districts

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued for 4 Odisha districts ahead of landfall
Cyclone Yaas: Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore to be worst hit, says IMD
Odisha to sponsor Indian Hockey teams for 10 more years: CM Patnaik
Steel magnate Mittal meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, visits Paradip port
Naveen Patnaik announces smart health cards for 3.5 crore people
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated 142 schools in five districts under the state government's 5T School Transformation programme, which includes 67 schools in Sundargarh, 30 in Cuttack, 23 in Balasore, 12 in Nabarangpur and 10 in Kandhamal.
In the first phase of the 5T School Transformation programme, 1,075 schools in 30 districts of the state have been completed.
Earlier in August, out of these 1075 schools, the Chief Minister has inaugurated 50 transformed schools in Hinili of Ganjam District.
The dedication programme for transformed schools will continue till November 24.
Inaugurating the event, Patnaik said, "The future of the country is being shaped in schools. There is a saying that children constitute one-third of our population, but all of our future, school time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it's our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills during this time."
Highlighting the 5T initiative, the Chief Minister said, "School transformation is the best example of our 5T programs ( Technology, Teamwork, Time, Transparency and Transformation) This is what made the transformation possible. Technology has given us access to smart classrooms, e-libraries, computers and modern laboratories. Similarly, the joint effort of all of us is Team Work."
"The third principle is time, By November 14, I had ordered the completion of 1,072 schools. It has been completed in the targeted time due to the dedication and hard work of all of you," he added.
"The fourth principle is transparency. Some of the changes that have taken place in schools have been discussed with the people of the area. Transparency is the biggest power of 5T program. All of this has brought about transformations, which we can all see and experience."
The Chief Minister further said that the school transformation programme has eliminated the differences between the schools in the city and the villages.
"The state government has reserved 15 per cent seats in government medical and engineering colleges for the children of government schools, so that their dream of becoming a doctor and engineer can be fulfilled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU