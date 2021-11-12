Comparing Hindutva with ISIS is factually wrong: Ghulam Nabi Azad

-
Referring to former Union Minister Salman Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict, Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration.
Taking to Twitter, Azad said, "In Salman Khurshid's new book, we may not agree with Hindutva as a political ideology distinct from the composite culture of Hinduism, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration."
On Wednesday, Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for "defaming and comparing Hindusim with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".
Khurshid's new book explored the Supreme Court's landmark judgement on the Ayodhya dispute.
The senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".
All these developments come in just months before Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly elections in 2022.
