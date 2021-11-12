Gold worth Rs 22.67 lakh seized in Trichy, 2 from Kuala Lumpur detained

Gold worth Rs 22.67 lakhs was seized from two passengers who arrived in Trichy from Kuala Lumpur, informed the Air Intelligence Unit on Thursday.

"461 grams of gold of 24 karat purity worth Rs 22.67 lakhs was seized from two passengers who arrived in Trichy from Kuala Lumpur," Air Intelligence Unit said.

The Unit further informed that "gold powder mixed with talcum powder was concealed in talcum powder boxes.

