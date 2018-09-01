Odisha: IAS officers' association condemn mob attack

Odisha on Friday condemned the mob attack on two officers in Maharashtra's in August. The officers also requested government to order an enquiry.

The association, in a release, on Friday asserted that they stand in solidarity with the IAS officers' who were attacked.

The association also said that safety of the officers must be ensured in order for them to discharge their responsibilities in free and fair manner.

In the press release, the association urged the government to "act swiftly and bring perpetrators to justice.

