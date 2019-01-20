Odisha: Railways suspends 2 loco pilots for driving through open crossing

The East Coast Railways (ECoR) on Saturday suspended two of its loco pilots for ignoring signal and driving through the Matiapada in Puri, while the gates of the were open.

The incident took place at Sidhha Mahavir in at around 7.25 am on Saturday.

According to ECoR, the Loco Pilot Govind Sahu and Kumar were suspended from their duties.

Images of train movement from were taken and it was observed that the train stopped for one minute and fifty seconds at the gate before crossing it in open condition. Ideally, the loco loco pilot should have waited till the gate was closed.

An investigation has also been ordered against the gateman, who allegedly failed to close the level crossing gate

He allegedly placed two red flags but did not close the gate when Puri-Hatia- Tapaswini Express train was passing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)