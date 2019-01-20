PDP expels senior leader Altaf Bukhari for 'anti-party activities'

on Saturday expelled alleging that he "inspired and led dissent in the party at its most crucial stage" which caused "serious damage to party's efforts at implementing the agenda of the government."

The statement issued by the PDP on Saturday stated: "For anti-party activities, has been expelled from PDP. Party has been watching his activities for quite some time. Ever since the passing away of our founder Mufti he has been perusing his personal political ambition at the cost of the Party and state interest."

Bukhari, who served as the in before the PDP-BJP coalition fell apart in June 2018, represents Srinagar's constituency and has also served as in the former state cabinet.

The party said: "Bukhari inspired and led dissent in the Party at its most crucial stage which resulted in serious damage to our efforts at implementing the agenda of Alliance of our coalition government. While the Party leadership was engaged in negotiations with its partner and the GOI insisting on implementing some agreed points before forming the new government, the dissension weakened its bargaining position forcing subsequent events against its will."

"Unfortunately, even after the end of the coalition, Bukhari instead of pursuing party interest in accordance with the expectations of our voters and workers started open attempts at breaking the Party by hobnobbing with its rivals. It was therefore decided to expel Bukhari from party's basic membership with immediate effect," the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)