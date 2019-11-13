On this day, Rohit Sharma registered highest individual score in ODIs

It was on November 13, 2014, when opening batsman Rohit Sharma, popularly known as the 'Hitman' registered the highest individual ODI score.

Rohit, went on to score 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and this knock till date remains the highest score by any batsman in the 50-over format.

The 32-year-old was given a reprieve when he was just on a score of four runs, and the batsman went on to make the most of it as he scored 260 more runs to make the Sri Lankan bowlers toil on the field.

"#OnThisDay in 2014, Rohit Sharma went big! The Indian opener smashed 264, the highest ever ODI score. The worst part? Sri Lanka dropped him when he was on 4," ICC tweeted.

Netizens also took the opportunity to remember Rohit's knock and they took to Twitter to say that there is no batsman like 'Hitman'.

"There's no one like Him, Hitman for a reason," one user tweeted.

Another user pointed out how Sri Lanka dropping Rohit costed the Islanders.

"Most expensive drop ever @OfficialSLC @ImRo45," the user tweeted.

"I became his fan after that innings, what a remarkable player he is, India is blessed to have a player like him," another user tweeted.

The individual score of 200 has been scored by batsmen just eight times in ODIs. Rohit has registered a double century in ODIs two times. He scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and he also registered 208 runs against Australia in 2017.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman on the planet to register a double century in the 50-over format as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

It was the fourth ODI of the five-match series in which Rohit decided to show the world his big-hitting skills.

Rohit went on to score 264 runs, and the knock comprised of 33 fours and nine sixes.

This knock by the batsman helped the Indian side to put up a score of 404/5 in the allotted fifty overs.

Rohit was finally dismissed on the final ball of the innings by Nuwan Kulasekara.

Later, the Men in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for 251 runs, registering a win by 153 runs.

Currently, Rohit led India to a 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

He also went on to play a knock of 85 runs in the second match of the series to guide the Men in Blue to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

India will next face Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 14.

