One held for duping Ex Chief Justice of India RM Lodha

One person arrested for allegedly duping former of (CJI) R M Lodha of Rs one lakh by hacking his colleague's e-mail account, almost a month ago, was sent to two-day police custody by a on Wednesday.

The accused Dinesh Mali, who was arrested from Udaipur earlier this month, was produced before Anjani Mahajan, the of Saket court, who allowed police custodial interrogation of him for two days, police said.

Police confirmed that they can seek further custody of the remand of the accused as investigation in the matter is in its crucial stage and there could be a possibility of involvement of more people.

Former CJI RM Lodha had filed a police complaint alleging that he had transferred a total of Rs one lakh to the account of his friend and colleague Justice BP Singh, which he came to know later was hacked.

Fraudsters allegedly used B P. Singh's email account to dupe Lodha of Rs. 1 lakh by requesting him of financial help from Singh's account. Lodha transferred the amount to the stated in the email. He was later informed that Singh could not log in to his email account as it was hacked.

