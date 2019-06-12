Reddy enters Andhra Assembly as CM for first time amid Vedic chants

The Assembly session started on Wednesday with YS Jaganmohan entering the assembly as the for the first time amid Vedic chants and hymns.

On the occasion, the assembly was fully decorated.

The assembly session, which is the first session of the 15th Assembly of the state, started this morning. The session started at 11.05 am, as per the 'Muhurat'. Sambangi Chinna Appala Naidu took charge as the Pro Tem

At first, the of ruling party Jaganmohan took the oath. Later, of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu followed him by taking the oath. After both of them, the Cabinet ministers took the oath and remaining 146 MLAs were sworn in alphabetical order.

However, one MLA G Srinivas did not swear in today.

Interestingly, an MLA named K at first took oath on the name of The Pro tem considered it wrong and later made him swear again. The MLA then swear in on the name of God.

The of the Assembly will be elected on Thursday. The YSRCP decided to give the speaker position to Tammineni Seetaram, a senior from the North Andhra region. Kona Raghupati will be elected as

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)