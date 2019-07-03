Only one MLA has resigned: Karnataka Speaker

After two Congress MLAs claimed to have resigned from the Assembly in Karnataka, Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday said that he has received only the resignation of Vijaynagar MLA Anand Singh.

"There are no two resignations. There is only one resignation letter handed over to me physically by a member himself. So the question of the second resignation doesn't arise. Lhe law will take its due course.", he said Kumar talking to media persons.

"Resignation shall not be a matter of convenience. It should be a matter of conviction. Late Lal Bahadur Shastri resigned as minister of railways when an accident took place. The resignation also has its sanctity, its dignity." said the Speaker.

Two Congress MLAs on Monday said on Monday they have quit the Assembly further bringing down the ruling coalition numbers in the House.

Vijayanagar MLA, Anand Singh, met Governor Vajubai Vala and submitted his resignation. The copy of it was sent to Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Hours later, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, also resigned from the Assembly.

