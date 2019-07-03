Hanumantha Rao opposes Reddy's decision of demolishing Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan

Opposing the recent decision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to demolish the Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan at Visakhapatnam beach road, Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday asked Reddy to concentrate on developmental activities.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Since the time YS Jaganmohan Reddy came into power in Andhra Pradesh, he has been concentrating on the demolishing activities. Firstly, he demolished the Praja Vedika in Guntur and now he has released a tender for demolishing the Rajiv Smruthi Bhavan in Visakhapatnam."

Rao further said, "I think Jaganmohan Reddy has forgotten that it was because of Rajiv Gandhi, his father YS Rajashekhar Reddy became the president of PCC. The life Jaganmohan Reddy is enjoying right now is a gift from Rajiv Gandhi,"

"If the decision is not taken back then, then this would give a very wrong message, I request the advisors of Jaganmohan Reddy to advise him in a proper manner. I would do all that is required to stop this from happening, even if it costs my life." he added.

