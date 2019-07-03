ED attaches property worth Rs 94.24 lacs in Common Wealth Games scam

Nine years after the Common Wealth Games were held in New Delhi, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 94.24 lakh of Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt, which was involved in the renovation of two stadiums in Delhi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), an official statement read.

The ED said the firm had taken up a consultancy contract for the upgradation and renovation of Shivaji Stadium and Talkatora Stadium.

The investigation by ED was initiated on the basis of a CBI FIR and charge sheet filed by the CBI against the firm.

According to CBI investigation, Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt Ltd had submitted false documents to the NDMC in order to obtain four contracts pertaining to the upgradation and renovation of Shivaji Stadium and Talkatora Stadium for a work of value of Rs 50 lakh each.

"Even though the Company did not have the requisite experience still it was further awarded the work of Rs 4.25 crore for consultancy of five storey building with two basements at both the stadium without going for retendering. In this manner, the contracts for work amounting to Rs 5.25 crore were wrongly awarded to Raja Aederi Consultants Pvt Ltd. Accordingly, CBI had filed charge sheet in the case," the probe agency said.

The ED said the Trial court in its judgement held director of the firm Raja Aederi and executive director Uday Shankar Bhat guilty.

Further investigation is under progress.

