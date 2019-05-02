Our candidates are strong, will ensure BJP doesn't benefit in any respect: Priyanka

Our candidates are strong enough to ensure that the BJP doesn't benefit in any respect in the poll in Uttar Pradesh, said Vadra here on Thursday.

"Ideologies of the and the BJP are poles apart. We will always fight them. They are our main adversary in We have ensured not to benefit BJP in any way in the poll. We are fighting strongly. Our candidates are strong," Priyanka, also east UP, told reporters.

The Congress leader's remark comes a day after when she said to have fielded some candidates in with the aim to cut into the share of BJP, and not to just win the election.

"My strategy is very clear. The Congress party will win on the seats where our candidates are strong. Where our candidates are slightly lightweight, they will cut into the BJP's share. One does not do only to win," she had said.

On BSP supremo Mayawati's comment that if the people for the Congress, their vote will get wasted, Priyanka said: "People are wise. They never waste their votes. When people strengthen the Congress, then a government will be formed, which works for the people."

The Congress also addressed a rally here for her Sonia Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from

Attacking BJP for stopping works in and Amethi, she said: "The construction of AIIMS, which was started during the Congress government for the people of Rae Bareli, has not been taken forward during the BJP government."

"A was proposed in Amethi but the work did not start. The was later shifted to Around 10 lakh farmers would have gotten the benefit in the constituency had the park been developed in Amethi," she said.

Priyanka also alleged the BJP does not care about the people.

"BJP has tried to break the institutions which secure people's rights and power. It is a government which only thinks about them, but does not want to empower the people," she said.

In a veiled attack on Narendra Modi, Priyanka said: "The did not get time to visit a single village of his constituency - -- during the last five years. Had he talked to farmers about their lives, he would have come to know what name the farmers have given to the stray animals around them."

Earlier today, Priyanka also met snake charmers in and held snakes in her hands.

Rae Bareli is among 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

