Our candidates are strong, will ensure BJP doesn't benefit in any respect: Priyanka

Our candidates are strong enough to ensure that the BJP doesn't benefit in any respect in the Lok Sabha poll in Uttar Pradesh, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Thursday.
"Ideologies of the Congress and the BJP are poles apart. We will always fight them. They are our main adversary in politics. We have ensured not to benefit BJP in any way in the poll. We are fighting strongly. Our candidates are strong," Priyanka, also Congress general secretary east UP, told reporters.
The Congress leader's remark comes a day after when she said to have fielded some Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh with the aim to cut into the vote share of BJP, and not to just win the election.
"My strategy is very clear. The Congress party will win on the seats where our candidates are strong. Where our candidates are slightly lightweight, they will cut into the BJP's vote share. One does not do politics only to win," she had said.
On BSP supremo Mayawati's comment that if the people vote for the Congress, their vote will get wasted, Priyanka said: "People are wise. They never waste their votes. When people strengthen the Congress, then a government will be formed, which works for the people."
The Congress leader also addressed a rally here for her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who is seeking re-election from Rae Bareli.
Attacking BJP for stopping works in Rae Bareli and Amethi, she said: "The construction of AIIMS, which was started during the Congress government for the people of Rae Bareli, has not been taken forward during the BJP government."
"A food park was proposed in Amethi but the work did not start. The food park was later shifted to Gujarat. Around 10 lakh farmers would have gotten the benefit in the constituency had the park been developed in Amethi," she said.
Priyanka also alleged the BJP does not care about the people.
"BJP has tried to break the institutions which secure people's rights and power. It is a government which only thinks about them, but does not want to empower the people," she said.
In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka said: "The Prime Minister did not get time to visit a single village of his constituency - Varanasi -- during the last five years. Had he talked to farmers about their lives, he would have come to know what name the farmers have given to the stray animals around them."
Earlier today, Priyanka also met snake charmers in Rae Bareli and held snakes in her hands.
Rae Bareli is among 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, which will go to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
