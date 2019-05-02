CBSE class 12th results declared, 83.4 percent pass

The (CBSE) on Thursday released the Class 12 results for all regions. The total pass percentage for the country is 83.4 percent.

Joint toppers for the exam are Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora with 499 marks out of 500.

The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 98.2 per cent, Chennai region with 92.93 per cent and with 91.87 pass percentage.

A total of 12,87,359 students appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

