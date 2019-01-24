Posters in Varanasi seek Priyanka's candidature against Modi

A day after she was named the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, several posters cropped up in Varanasi, demanding that Vadra contest the upcoming elections against incumbent MP and

Overzealous workers carrying posters of Vadra strutted on the streets of Kashi, calling her the next and urging her to pay heed to their request.

Vadra, sister of Rahul Gandhi, has been given the charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, also known as Poorvanchal, under which comes.

While some locals here were enthused at the prospect of her accepting the candidature, others feel that this would not only be a "wasted exercise but also harakiri for the debutant general secretary".

from neighbouring Bhadohi Virendra Singh Mast said had changed a lot since the heydays of the Gandhis. He said the captive mindset of the voters had changed, and that rather than dynastic politics, they were favouring development-oriented, casteless

"This 'remove Modi' campaign will not yield results and we will again win in the elections" he said.

Vijay Sonkar, who has represented in the past, admitted that as a big name that carried the "weight of the legacy." He said the maximum that Priyanka Gandhi can do is pull crowds.

