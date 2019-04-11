Over 140 people arrested after clashes between Juventus and Ajax fans

-
The fans of football clubs Juventus FC and AFC Ajax clashed before Wednesday's (local time) Champions League quarter-final match, resulting in the arrests of over 140 people, according to the Amsterdam police.
Supporters of both the football clubs clashed in Amsterdam before the first-leg quarter-final fixture between Ajax and Juventus, goal.com reported.
Amsterdam Police shared the images of the seized items which includes fireworks and a knife.
"The police carried out many arrests on Wednesday, April 10 prior to the Ajax-Juventus match," Amsterdam police said in an official statement.
"Two large groups, mostly Italian supporters, have been arrested. The first group, 46 suspects, was arrested in the metro and the second group, 61 suspects, was arrested at the stadium. Weapons and fireworks were found in these groups, the statement added.
Earlier, Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy Prime Minister claimed 120 of those held are Juventus supporters.
"Around 120 were detained," people were found carrying objects that were not exactly appropriate for a trip to the stadium. Football is beautiful, the sport is beautiful, but only with clean hands and a clean face, without creating trouble, so be good," Salvini said in a Facebook live video.
The match between Juventus and Ajax resulted in a 1-1 draw.
Both these teams take on each other again in the second-leg quarter-final on April 17.
