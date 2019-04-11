Over 140 people arrested after clashes between Juventus and Ajax fans

The fans of clubs and clashed before Wednesday's (local time) quarter-final match, resulting in the arrests of over 140 people, according to the police.

Supporters of both the clubs clashed in before the first-leg quarter-final fixture between and Juventus, goal.com reported.

Police shared the images of the seized items which includes fireworks and a knife.

"The police carried out many arrests on Wednesday, April 10 prior to the Ajax-Juventus match," said in an official statement.

"Two large groups, mostly Italian supporters, have been arrested. The first group, 46 suspects, was arrested in the metro and the second group, 61 suspects, was arrested at the stadium. Weapons and fireworks were found in these groups, the statement added.

Earlier, Matteo Salvini, Italy's claimed 120 of those held are Juventus supporters.

"Around 120 were detained," people were found carrying objects that were not exactly appropriate for a trip to the stadium. is beautiful, the sport is beautiful, but only with clean hands and a clean face, without creating trouble, so be good," Salvini said in a live video.

The match between Juventus and resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Both these teams take on each other again in the second-leg quarter-final on April 17.

