Pollard's innings leaves cricketing fraternity in awe

Kieron Pollard, the Indians all-rounder, played a dazzling knock of 83 runs off just 31 balls on Wednesday to take his team over the line in a thrilling match against Kings XI Punjab, in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

a target of 198, Indians were able to win on the very last ball of the match, recording a victory by seven wickets. The team was down and out in the middle, but Pollard's innings staged a tremendous comeback for

After the innings of Pollard, many cricketers took to to express their excitement over the innings played by the West Indian.

"You legend @KieronPollard55! so proud, you are a champion and always will be a champion," Hardik Pandya, his team-mate in posted on his account.

" is back to his best," Ian Bishop, former tweeted.

"Surely not!!?!? Love the IPL!!! unreal from Polly," Danielle Wyatt, England Women's tweeted.

"One of the best IPL innings ever. This was a single-handed effort with judicious use of awesome power. Take a bow, Pollard," Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian posted on his account.

"POLLAAAAARRRRDDD well done big fella. That's Pollard special, @KieronPollard55 Enjoy your win brother. congratulations @mipaltan vs @lionsdenkxip well done @klrahul11 brilliant 100," Harbhajan Singh, current spin-bowler tweeted.

"Well play big man was fun to watch! @kieron.pollard55," Andre Russell, KKR all-rounder posted on his account.

"Pollard Pollard Pollard !!'! Boht hard boht hard boht hard !!!!!! @KieronPollard55," Yuvraj Singh, tweeted.

Pollard was the stand-in-skipper for the game against as their regular was rested for the match.

Sharma was given a rest as he suffered a during a training session on the eve of the match.

Mumbai Indians, with this win, have now moved to the third position in the league standings.

Mumbai Indians next take on Rajasthan Royals on April 13 at in Mumbai.

