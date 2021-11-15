Over 202 mn unutilized Covid vaccine doses still available with states

-
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that more than 20.20 (20,20,48,426) crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.
The ministry further said that so far 1,24,90,65,030 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories through the free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.
