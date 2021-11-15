Global Covid-19 caseload tops 253.2 mn, deaths surge to more than 5.10 mn

The global caseload has topped 253.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.10 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.46 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 253,291,318, 5,100,151 and 7,464,233,665, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,074,080 and 763,092, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,437,307 infections and 463,530 deaths), followed by Brazil (21,957,967 infections and 611,283 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,608,568), Russia (8,918,926), Turkey (8,410,136), France (7,389,989), Iran (6,037,718), Argentina (5,305,742), Spain (5,047,156), Germany (5,038,436) and Colombia (5,031,945), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (291,809), Russia (250,609), Peru (200,635), Indonesia (143,644), the UK (143,337), Italy (132,739), Colombia (127,809), Iran (128,167), France (119,102) and Argentina (116,232).

