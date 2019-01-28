Owing to heavy snowfall, Himachal locals carry 70-year-old on palanquin to hospital

Trouble continues to brew for localities as fresh snowfall added to commuters' woes in various parts of

Owing to the heavy snowfall, a 70-year-old woman had to be carried by villagers on a palanquin to reach a hospital in district for treatment.

The villagers reportedly carried the patient for nine kilometers - from Kal Chham village in Saraj valley to Chakudhar. From this point, the elderly woman was taken to in a vehicle.

Cold wave conditions continue to persist with mercury freezing below zero degrees at many places including tourist destinations.

The minimum temperature in Manali was minus 5 degrees Celsius, minus 4.2 degrees Celsius in Kufri, minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie of district and minus 0.2 degree Celsius in Shimla on Sunday.

Fresh snowfall led to traffic congestion on National-Highway 5 at Kufri. Over 500 roads in different corners of the state have been closed after the recent snowfall during the past three days. Over 300 machines and nearly 2000 people have been deputed to clear roads in different corners of the state.

