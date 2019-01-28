Amroha encounter: Adityanath announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for kin of deceased constable

announced compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the wife and Rs 10 lakh for the parents of Police who was killed in an encounter in on Sunday.

In addition, one government job for a family member has also been announced.

The was a native of Hathras district. A state funeral would be accorded to him, police informed.

Anand Kumar, (ADG), Law and Order, said the encounter ensued when a police party went in search of a criminal at Bachhraon in district. When the police asked the history-sheeter to surrender he hurled fire at the police in which Harsh sustained bullet injury. He was immediately rushed to where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In the retaliatory fire, the criminal Shivavtar also sustained bullet injury and later succumbed at the same hospital.

"At about 7-8 in the evening on the basis of specific information the police team went to a tube-well located in Bachhraon area in search of a wanted criminal Shivavtar who has 19 criminal cases against him. When police asked him to surrender he fired on the police party in which one of our constables sustained bullet injury and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment," said Kumar.

