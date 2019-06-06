Pact for exchange of information with Marshall Islands notified

The (TIEA) was signed on March 18, 2016 at It was notified in the Gazette of (Extraordinary) on May 21 this year, according to a statement.

The agreement enables exchange of information, including and ownership information, between the two for tax purposes. It is based on international standards of tax transparency and exchange of information and enables sharing of information on request.

The agreement also provides for representatives of one country to undertake tax examinations in the other country. It will enhance mutual cooperation between and Marshall by providing an effective framework for exchange of information in tax matters which will help curb tax evasion and tax avoidance.

