Paddy Upton impressed with Arhcer's bowling execution

coach has praised pacer Jofra Archer, who took three wickets against in the ongoing (IPL) here on Tuesday.

"He (Archer) has been amazing. He is a highly skilled bowler, he's able to structure his six balls, he seems to know what balls to bowl at what time, and his execution is awesome," Upton told reporters during the post-match press conference.

Archer gave away just 15 runs in his four overs and took three crucial wickets which included wicket of Also, the 24-year old bowled 15 dot balls which play an important role in the shortest format of the game.

Despite Archer's quality performance, were able to set a steep target of 183 which handed them a 12-run victory over the visitors. Archer showed an impeccable performance with the ball at a time when it was needed most given the fact England is set to announce its squad today.

Even former England player, Michael Vaughan, has backed him up for selection. "I totally get that someone will be very unfortunate to miss out in the WC for @craig_arch ... But that's international sport I am afraid ... You have to pick your best players available and he is certainly one of those ... #England #CWC19," Vaughan tweeted.

Archer has now 10 wickets in eight games of the league, though it is yet to be seen whether he gets a call for the England squad or not.

