JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Good news for govt staff, pensioners: Centre hikes dearness allowance by 3%
Business Standard

Pakistan army violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri sector

The violation took place at around 7 pm. No casualties have been reported so far

ANI  |  General News 

India,Pakistan,Flags,Ceasefire
Photo: Shutterstock

Pakistani army on Tuesday evening violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in the bordering state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The violation took place at around 7 pm. No casualties have been reported so far. According to sources, the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

More details are awaited.

This comes close on the heels of a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed, and many others were injured.

Only recently, India had summoned Pakistan High Commission official and had lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked firings along the LoC in the Valley.
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 21:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements