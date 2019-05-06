Pak arrests 30 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

As many as 30 Indian fishermen have been arrested by Pakistan on Monday.
An official from the Porbandar Boat Association said the fishermen were arrested by Pakistan's marine security agency near the international maritime border off the Gujarat coast.
The official also mentioned that six boats were seized by the Pakistani agency, which belonged to the fishermen.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU