Odisha: Polling in Patkura postponed in view of 'Fani'

The (ECI) on Monday decided to postpone the elections in assembly constituency in in the view of cyclone 'Fani'.

The polling could not take place in constituency on April 24 as Dal (BJD) candidate passed away on April 20.

Odisha's said, "The vide their notification dated April 24 had fixed May 19 as the date of polling in respect of Assembly Constituency after the death of Dal (BJD) candidate "

"Now, in view of the serious devastation caused by 'Fani' Cyclone, the ECI has decided to extend the completion of the elections in 96-Patkura AC for 60 days. The date of polling will be suitably decided after assessing local situation," said.

Agarwalla had represented Patkura Assembly Constituency twice - in 2009 and 2014.

Cyclone Fani made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)