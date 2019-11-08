Pak won't charge $20 from Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur on Nov 9, 12

In yet another U-turn, Pakistan said on Friday that the country would not collect any service charge from Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Sahib through corridor on November 9 and 12.

"PM had also announced a waiver of service charges of $20 on 9 and 12 November 2019. Abiding by the PM's commitment, Pakistan will not receive any service charge from pilgrims on these two dates," Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal wrote on Twitter.

Last month, Pakistan announced to charge pilgrims with the $20 service fee, to which India had expressed its strong objection and asked Pakistan to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims.

The corridor, which will be inaugurated on Saturday, will facilitate the visa-free movement of thousand of devotees, but Indian pilgrims are required to carry their passports.