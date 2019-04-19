Pak PM shares past World Cup experiences with team

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared his past experiences of playing at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with its national team.
The cricketer-turned-politician Khan had led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, where the team defeated England by 22 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Khan met the men in green at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. Entire 17-member contingent along with the national selection committee, headed by Inzamamul Haq, head coach Mickey Arthur and rest of the team management were part of the meeting, Cricket Pakistan reported.
Pakistan will leave for England on April 23 to play in a one-off T20I and five ODIs against England, beginning May 5. The team will then clash with Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the warm-ups before openings its World Cup campaign against West Indies on May 31 at the Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
