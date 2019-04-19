PCB chairman to meet Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Board (PCB) is expected to meet on Friday to discuss the next season of (PSL) and the renovation of the Rawalpindi Stadium.

The meeting, to be held in Islamabad, had been scheduled two weeks ago. It is understood, the PCB stated, the discussion has nothing to do with the current revolt by PCB governing board members against Wasim Khan's appointment as its Managing Director, reported.

International Council (ICC) is not in favour of any government interference. To solve the matter, PCB can either fasten the process of changing its constitution through which governing board members will not have any powers or convince the to bring in changes in domestic structure, leading to change their stance on Wasim's appointment.

Wasim will continue his work since Mani did not accept the resolution passed by governing board members. Moreover, board officials stated the were informed about the appointment of Wasim during the December 18 meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)