Enough, PFA's firm step to obliterate racial abuse

The spike in racist incidents with the football players have led to an emergence of a campaign called #Enough, organised by Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) which will encourage players not to use any social media platform from 9
Professional footballers in England and Wales will boycott social media to take a stand against racism and this campaign will display the unity of the players and will call for a strong action to be taken by social networks and football authorities both on and off the pitch.
Also, the association is urging all its members to post a #Enough graphic on their social media platform before the boycott.
Recently, Manchester United defender Ashley Young became the victim of racial abuse on Twitter while Juventus player Moise Kean faced the same from the crowd at the Sardegna Arena on April 3.
"Football has the power to do so much good in the world. We must always try to use the sport's popularity and influence to make positive change. Over the last few months we have seen a rise in appalling instances of racist abuse at grounds around the world, and on social media. We cannot stand by while too little is done to address this unacceptable behaviour," PFA website quoted Simone Pound, Head of Equalities at the PFA, as saying.
"The PFA has always been at the forefront of tackling racism and we are reaffirming our commitment to all of our members. We will do all we can to put an end to the abuse players face on the pitch and online," he added.
While Troy Deeney, Watford captain stated that it will not be tolerated within football.
"On Friday we are sending a message to anyone that abuses players - or anyone else - whether from the crowd or online, that we won't tolerate it within football," Deeney said.
Deeney further added that "the boycott is just one small step, but the players are speaking out with one voice against racism - enough is enough.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU