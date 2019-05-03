Pakistan's apex court on Friday dismissed former Sharif's petition which sought an extension for a bail granted to him on medical grounds.

The three-time former Pakistani was sentenced to seven years in prison by an accountability court on December 24 after he was found guilty in the Al Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

The ailing Muslim League (Nawaz) was granted bail on medical grounds by the on March 26 for six weeks, according to Geo News. He was, however, not allowed to leave the country while on bail, which is set to expire on May 7.

On April 25, had filed a review petition for a bail extension citing medical reasons again. His bail extension petition was heard by a three-member bench headed by Asif Saeed Khosa, who rejected the Pakistani's leader's request.

During Friday's hearing, the remarked that the conduct of petitioner (Nawaz) showed that there was no "imminent threat" to his life, adding that it was possible to treat the former Pakistani in prison as the would be "empowered" to send him to the hospital when required, according to

He has been lodged in the since his conviction in December 2018. He was removed from power in 2017 by Pakistan's Supreme Court amidst hearings of corruption charges against him, which stem from the Panama Papers scandal.

