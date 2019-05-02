Thai King Rama X declares bodyguard his new queen, days before coronation

Thailand's Maha Bodindradebayavarangkun has married his royal consort Suthida Na Ayudhya and declared her queen, just days before his coronation slated to be held during this weekend.

cited a royal statement released on Wednesday stating that the 66-year-old monarch has decided to promote Gen. Suthida Na Ayudhya, the of his personal security detail, to become Suthida and she will hold royal title and status as part of the royal family.

It added that the "performed a royal wedding ceremony with Gen. Na Ayudhya in accordance to law and royal traditions in a full and righteous manner."

According to the royal palace, the pair officially married on May 1 at the in The King's younger sister, Sirindhorn, and to Privy Council, Prem Tinsulanonda, signed the marriage document as witnesses.

Thailand's Prayut Chan-o-cha also attended the ceremony, reported.

Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne following the death of his father in 2016, becoming is the 10th member of the dynasty, which has ruled since Rama I took the throne in 1782.

His coronation will take place on Saturday (May 4), with celebrations expected to last until the following Monday.

It is the fourth marriage for Vajiralongkorn, who has two daughters and five sons, only one of whom is officially recognised as a

