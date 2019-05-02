Thai King Rama X declares bodyguard his new queen, days before coronation

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has married his royal consort General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya and declared her queen, just days before his coronation slated to be held during this weekend.
CNN cited a royal statement released on Wednesday stating that the 66-year-old monarch has decided to promote Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, the deputy head of his personal security detail, to become Queen Suthida and she will hold royal title and status as part of the royal family.
It added that the king "performed a royal wedding ceremony with Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya in accordance to law and royal traditions in a full and righteous manner."
According to the royal palace, the pair officially married on May 1 at the Ampornsathan Throne Hall in Bangkok's Dusit Palace. The King's younger sister, Princess Sirindhorn, and Chairman to Privy Council, General Prem Tinsulanonda, signed the marriage document as witnesses.
Thailand's Junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha also attended the ceremony, CNN reported.
Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne following the death of his father in 2016, becoming King Rama X. He is the 10th member of the Chakri dynasty, which has ruled Thailand since Rama I took the throne in 1782.
His coronation will take place on Saturday (May 4), with celebrations expected to last until the following Monday.
It is the fourth marriage for Vajiralongkorn, who has two daughters and five sons, only one of whom is officially recognised as a prince.
