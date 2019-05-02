Libya government reinforces its position in Tripoli

Forces loyal to Libya's UN recognised government which is fighting against renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar's fighter, has reinforced their positions in the capital of Tripoli, reported Al Jazeera.
Libya's capital is currently in the throes of ongoing fighting between military commander Khalifa Haftar's eastern forces and troops loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
India already removed its entire contingent of peacekeeping forces comprising of 15 CRPF personnel on April 6 from Tripoli, a move which was followed by countries like the United States and Nepal.
The Indian authorities have time and again told Indian nationals in Tripoli to leave the area as the situation continues to deteriorate.
More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted in the region.
