Pakistan, Afghanistan vow to enhance regional peace and co-operation

Afghan and Khan on Sunday exchanged their views on matters related to peace, security, and prosperity in the region.

Afghan had made a phone call to Khan.

Dawn cited a statement released by the (PMO) saying that the two leaders resolved to enhance regional connectivity, benefiting the socio-economic development, alleviation of poverty and welfare of people.

In the statement, Khan said that for the sake of the people of the two countries, the aim of the leadership should be to help build peace, promote economic activities and advance connectivity for regional prosperity.

"The prolonged Afghan conflict has damaged and adversely affected over the past many decades," the statement said.

Khan reiterated his vision for finding a to the Afghan conflict, fully owned and led by Afghans themselves.

He even assured that Pakistan would spare no effort to advance the common objectives of building peace in and having a fruitful bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Khan reiterated his invitation to Ghani to visit Pakistan for a comprehensive exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest, Dawn reported.

The latest interaction between Khan and Ghani came four days (May 1) after a terrorist attack from side attacked troops undertaking fencing efforts along the Pak-Afghan border in Alwara, North Waziristan, killed three soldiers and injured seven others.

Pakistan has been building a fence along its western border to stop the illegal influx of terrorists and smugglers from Afghanistan who often use unfrequented routes to enter Pakistan. However, the government in has opposed the move.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, so far fencing over a distance of 1,000 km along the borders with Afghanistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has been completed and the work on the rest is underway.

