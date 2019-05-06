US warships sail near disputed Spratly Islands in South China Sea

Two US warships on Monday were spotted sailing near the disputed Islands in the South Sea, in a move that could anger amid the ongoing trade war between world's two biggest economies.

Al Jazeera reported that the US guided missile destroyers Preble and travelled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and in the Islands.

The disputed waters have overlapping territorial claims on it, with China, the Philippines, (amongst others) all staking a claim on the sea.

On Sunday, US vowed to increase pressure on to reach a trade deal, announcing that he would raise US tariffs on Chinese goods worth USD 200 billion.

Monday's operation was the latest attempt by to counter what it sees as Beijing's efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies operate.

Last month, said freedom of navigation should not be used to infringe upon the rights of other countries.

In January, China's foreign ministry lodged a "stern complaint with the US" after its vessel sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands, claimed by China, in the Sea that is known for stocking large fishing grounds and and

China, in retaliation, had deployed missiles "capable of targeting medium and large ships," accusing the of trespassing its territorial waters.

The latest freedom of navigation operation comes weeks after a major naval parade marked 70 years since the founding of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)