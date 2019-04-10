Pakistan Army takes defence attaches to Balakot aerial strike location: Sources

More than 40 days after carried out aerial strikes on terror camp in Balakot, the of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (DG IPSR) took defence attaches to the in an apparent attempt to prove that nothing happened there.

According to sources, the ISPR took more than a dozen officials, including five to six women, by helicopter at Batarsi and then on vehicle before walking up to Jabba Top.

India, after the aerial strikes on terror camps inside on February 26, had said that it killed a large number of terrorists even as called the claim "reckless" but said that it will respond "at the time and place of its choosing."

Sources said, on Wednesday authorities took the defence attaches to a seminary with 130 students. The military officials took the entourage to four surrounding areas as well where Indian bombs probably landed.

Pakistan, as a face-saving exercise, is trying to deny any damage to JeM terror camp and claiming that it was a religious seminary, source said.

