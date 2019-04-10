Heavy traffic jam on Telangana-AP toll plaza due to mass movement of voters

Massive traffic jam was witnessed at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh toll on Wednesday owing to a large number of people from Hyderabad moving to their native state to cast votes.
Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections on Thursday.
With less than a day before the polling begins, thousands of people belonging to Andhra Pradesh but working in Hyderabad headed to their native state.
The mass movement of people to their home-towns resulted in traffic jams and chaotic scenes of packed buses and the waiting passengers were seen on Vijayawada highway.
