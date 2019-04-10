I-T raids: Rs 30 crore unearthed from premises of MP CM Kamal Nath's aides

The on Wednesday said it unearthed unaccounted cash worth Rs 30 crore from the premises of Kamal Nath's on Special Duty (OSD) Praveen Kakkar, nephew Puri and associated companies.

Search operations which had started on April 7 at as many as 52 locations including NCR, Bhopal, and are continuing and are likely to conclude within two to three days, confirmed the Income Tax (IT) officials.

On April 7 morning, I-T officials carried out raids at the residences of Praveen Kakkar, in and former R K Miglani in Delhi, on charges of alleged tax evasion.

Praveen Kakkar's son was picked up on April 8 by the I-T sleuths for interrogation, while I-T raids continued at various locations across the country including the residence of Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Praveen Kakkar, who had got most of his companies registered in the name of his son Salil.

Apart from Kakkar, the I-T officials had also raided the offices of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd, Amira Group, and Moser

Chief Minister's nephew Puri is the of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd.

A large amount of cash was recovered during the raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)