Pakistan's government has decided against reviving Basant, a kite-flying festival that marks the beginning of the spring season, said.

Taking back its earlier decision to lift the 12-year ban on the festival, the government said it would require four to six more months to ensure a safe festival for all.

The government last month announced that it had decided in principle to revive the cultural festival of The celebration was banned by the previous after many deaths were caused by glass-coated string.

Punjab Senior said on Wednesday: "We require four to six months of preparation to make safe. If institutions fulfil their responsibilities such can take place."

The festival was banned in 2005 after several incidents of the razor-sharp glass and chemical coated string slitting throats of people, including children. Several deaths were also caused due to celebratory firing and fatal falls from rooftops while chasing kites, Geo reported.

The Supreme Court in 2007 ruled on a public interest petition and banned flying. It remained outlawed during both the tenures of PML-N Shahbaz Sharif's provincial government in Punjab.

The ban left the kite and string making industry in Punjab in disarray, and destroyed related commercial activity, including and hotel occupancy worth billions.

In December, Punjab announced that would be revived in the province in February. The said the festival would promote tourism and boost economic activity.

The decision was challenged in the on a plea contending it might cause loss of more lives.

