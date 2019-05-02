Palm oil's potential to alleviate poverty depends on where it's produced, say researchers

Potential of oil's production to alleviate depends on where it's grown, claim researchers.

According to the study published in the Journal of World Development unsustainable livelihoods, socioeconomic inequality and environmental issues remain major challenges in the industry.

However, the expansion of production in remote forest areas requires careful planning and evaluation if the communities are to benefit.

Earlier improved socioeconomic welfare was found where the villages already had a market-based economy, typically in areas with low forest cover.

The opposite was found in remote villages relying on subsistence-based livelihoods and with higher forest cover, as well as in more recent palm plantations.

Overall, and regardless of location, villages saw slower improvements to social and environmental well-being if they grew palm compared to those that didn't.

Lead researcher, Dr. said: 'The research tells us that the potential for to alleviate depends crucially on the social and environmental context of where it's grown. Countries should think twice about expanding agriculture in forested regions if they are to maximise benefits to local people'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)