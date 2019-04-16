Parineeti Chopra reveals her 'first love' in heartfelt Instagram post

Following the footsteps of her sister Jonas, has proved her mettle in singing, her latest bout being 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari'.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Parineeti revealed that singing is her 'first love' and also spoke about how nothing in the world makes her happier than singing out loud or even humming in her head.

"I think the crux of who I am is my love for singing. NOTHING in the world centres me more, focuses me and makes me happy than just plain singing. I sing all day. And when I am not singing out loud, I am humming in my head. It is my first love. My mom tells me I used to sing the ABC song when I was a year old!" Parineeti wrote alongside a video of her latest song.

"Anyway, you get it. Anyone who has heard me sing, has a piece of my soul, my version of 'Teri Mitti'. Thank you, Karan, Akshay sir, Anurag sir, Azeem, Arko, Aditya, Manoj and for letting me do this" she added.

