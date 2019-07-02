Parliament like university where you can learn a lot: PM Modi to BJP MPs

Parliament is like a university where you can learn a lot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BJP MPs during a parliamentary party meeting here on Tuesday.

Sources said that the Prime Minister invoked the example of Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan and urged the newly elected MPs to learn from him. Reportedly, PM Modi praised how Chirag comes prepared and puts forth his points of view on the floor of the House.

If an MP wants to progress in his political career then he will have to work with an intent to serve, Prime Minister told the MPs. He also expressed his displeasure over low attendance of MPs in the Parliament.

Apart from getting key bills passed, the main focus for the government in the ongoing session of the Parliament is the Budget which is slated to be presented on July 5.

BJP sources say that all the MPs will be travelling to their respective constituencies to make people aware of the benefits of the Budget. However, the party is yet to decide if the ministers will be addressing press conferences as well on the same.

The government is said to be ready with all the answers on electoral reforms. Rajya Sabha is slated to debate the issue of electoral reforms on Wednesday.

However, there are still issues where it won't be easy for the government to find its way, for example in the Triple Talaq bill. Also, it is yet to take a decision on the post of the Deputy Speaker.

