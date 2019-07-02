Governor ESL Narasimhan inaugurates 34th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week

The 34th edition of the level sailing championship, 'Hyderabad Sailing Week' was inaugurated by Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan on Tuesday.

The championship held every year in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad is going to be held at the Hussain Sagar Lake.

"The 34th Hyderabad sailing week championship not only brings happiness to the participants and the spectators but also to the entire Hyderabad. Today I see before me the sailors who are going to do great deeds in the days ahead. Thanks to all the international jury and medalist sailors for traveling from across the world for being a part of the event here," Narasimhan said at the inauguration ceremony.

"I would like to thank all the members of the organising team, the EME sailing club, and the Secunderabad sailing club," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Alok Yadav, Secretary of the Laser class association expressed joy at the Governor inaugurating the 'Hyderabad Sailing Week'.

"The 34th edition of 'Hyderabad Sailing Week' ranking multi-class championship 2019 has been inaugurated by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan. The event will take place between July 2 till July 7," Yadav told ANI here.

Talking about the total number of participants in the event he said, "We currently have 190 plus sailors. We have 16 sailing clubs participating in the event and around 21 sailors from the Telangana state alone. We are glad that the technical part of the championship is being taken care of by the foreign sailing members."

"The whole aim of this Championship is to put Hyderabad into the world sailing map. We currently have three participants who previously were Asian medalists," he added.

