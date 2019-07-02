Politicised discussion about one state should be avoided, says Trinamool MP

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

Raising the issue during zero hour in Lok Sabha, she said the state was being singled out for discussion.

"We note with surprise and worry that the Parliament of India is increasingly being converted into a forum to discuss the law and order issues of West Bengal. While Uttar Pradesh and some other States are witnessing a spate of uncontrolled violence, the State of West Bengal is being singled out unfairly for discussion," she said.

She also expressed concern at "generalisation and the communal nature of these discourses".

"Our discourses in Parliament should be more nuanced, sensitive and truthful. The Parliament and the government should avoid politicised discussions in Parliament with focus on only one State and should desist from fallacious communal biases inherent in these sweeping generalisations. This is not good for anyone," she said.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 21:48 IST

